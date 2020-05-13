Poyen man arrested for allegedly killing brother

The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a Hot Spring County man.

Michael Jon Hull, 58, was reportedly found unresponsive at his residence in Hot Spring County with a gunshot wound May 8, according to Sgt. Chris Maher, investigator/detective of Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department.

The Hot Spring County 911 dispatcher received a call of a shooting at an address in the 12600 block of Highway 270 at 7:57 p.m.

When he arrived at the scene, a deputy reportedly noticed the unresponsive male and notified the Criminal Investigation Division to take over the investigation, Maher added.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Robert Mark Hull, 55, the victim’s brother was allegedly responsible for the shooting.

During the preliminary investigation, Robert Mark Hull was arrested and faces a charge of first degree murder.

Robert Mark Hull is a resident of Poyen in Grant County.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office at 501-332-3671.