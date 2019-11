Poyen standout Kyla Puckett inks NLI at Three Rivers College; joins sister to play softball for the Lady Raiders

Ready to continue a family tradition to step on the collegiate level next season in 2020 will be Poyen Lady Indians softball standout Kyla Puckett. On Friday, November 22, 2019 Puckett signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Three Rivers College, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to become a Lady Raider next fall in 2020. Puckett will join sister [Kindi] Puckett, who also inked at Three Rivers College last year will team up again together for Lady Raiders softball team.

