Poyen's season ends in heartbreaking loss to Parkers Chapel, 29-28 in first round of Class 2A state playoffs

In a close bout to the end on the gridiron Friday, November 15, 2019, the Poyen Indians (7-4 overall) came up short on the road to the Parkers Chapel Trojans (7-4 overall) 29-28 in the first round of the 2019 Class 2A state football playoffs at Victor Nipper Stadium in Parkers Chapel.

The Tribe brought a competitive fight to the gridiron, but a few mishaps late cost the Indians to move onto the second round and have their season come to an end for 2019.