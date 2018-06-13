Prayer Vigil planning meeting set for Friday

On Friday, June 15, 2018 Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1202 West Sullenberger in Malvern will be hosting a planning meeting and lunch at noon to prepare for the upcoming Community-Wide Prayer Vigil. The public is welcome and Pastor Jimmie Lea invites all who wish to help in the planning for this event to come and share a pizza in the fellowship hall. Domino’s Pizza in Malvern is assisting the organizing committee with the meal for this event.

Members from churches across Hot Spring County are involved in this effort and the Prayer Vigil is a nondenominational event bringing together those who wish to pray together for the community, churches and nation. Prayer concerns are being collected across the community and will be prayed over repeatedly during the 24-hour vigil starting at noon on Friday, July 13 until noon, Saturday, July 14.

The previous 24-hour Prayer Vigil occurred in 2017 at the First United Methodist Church and the organizing committee anticipates that this will become a recurring event hosted by other churches across the county following this 2018 summer event.

The theme of the 24-hour Prayer Vigil is “Lord, Make Us One,” from John 17:21, “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”