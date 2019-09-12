Pregame: Beavers to clash with rivals the Bauxite Miners

In 2018, the Glen Rose Beavers only regular season loss was to the Bauxite Miners in Week 2. This season, the Beavers will rematch the Miners for Week 2 action on Friday, September 13, 2019 at The Pit in Bauxite. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Beavers are coming off a 20-7 loss to non-conference rival the Malvern Leopards after Week 1. The Beavers had a total of 255 yards with 69 rushing yards and 186 passing yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Wesley Launius had 16 completion on 27 attempts and 186 yards and one touchdown. Launius also had 10 carries for 41 rush yards. Launius’s one touchdown was to senior Matthew Clark. Clark led the Beavers in receiving with five receptions for 85 yards. Also receiving for the Beavers was junior Jace Cheatham with three receptions for 33 yards, junior Noah Wright with two receptions for 32 yards, and senior Gavin Chaney with one reception for 24 yards. Rushing for the Beavers was Ahmad Holmes who had 18 carries for 28 yards.

On defense, the Beavers gave up a total of 311 yards, 296 rushing yards and 15 passing yards, and three touchdowns. The Beavers defense also recovered a Malvern fumble.

The Miners are currently 1-1 for the season. They have played Covington out of Tennessee and Des Arc of the 6-2A Conference. The Miners lost to Covington 37-12 in their 2019 season opener. The Miners held a 6-0 lead after the first quarter but fell behind in the second. Covington scored 16 points in the second quarter while holding the Miners to three points. At the half, Covington led 16-9. The Miners were held to only three points in the second half while Covington scored 21 points. The Miners had a total of 196 yards in the game with one touchdown and two field goals. They had 93 yards rushing and 103 yards passing in the loss.

The Miners beat Des Arc for their second game of the season 32-28. In the close bout, the Miners had 353 total yards, 143 rushing and 210 passing and five touchdowns. The defense gave up 358 total yards, 330 rushing and 28 passing, and four rushing touchdowns.

In the 2018 game with the Beavers and Miners, the Miners won 28-16 at Beaver Stadium. The Beavers quarterback last season had 12 completions on 27 attempts for 118 yards, one passing touchdown, and four interceptions. He also scored one rushing touchdown. The Beavers had a total of 281 yards, 118 passing and 100 rushing with two touchdowns and one field goal. On defense, the Beavers gave up a total of 284 yards, 40 passing and 244 rushing and four touchdowns.

The Miners finished the 2018 season with a 9-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference record. The Miners finished second in the 7-4A Conference and reached the playoffs. The Miners won their first playoff game against Trumann 21-6 and lost in the second round to Nashville 41-18.

The Beavers finished the 2018 season with a 9-2 overall and a 7-0 conference record. The were first in the 4-3A Conference and received a first-round bye in playoffs. The Beavers then lost in the second round of the playoffs to Camden Harmony Grove 47-28.

This season, the Beavers are picked to finish first in their conference, according to Hooten’s, while the Miners are picked to finish fourth in their conference. Both teams will be competing hard on Friday as the Beavers look for their first win and the Miners try to stay on top of their non-conference opponents.