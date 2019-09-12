Pregame: Leopards look to keep winning momentum against Wolves on Friday

After a dismal 0-10 season in 2018, the Malvern Leopards got on the winning track after defeating Hot Spring County rival the Glen Rose Beavers 20-7 in their 2019 season opener. “I’m excited for these guys,” Malvern Head Coach J.D. Plumlee said after the win. “These guys earned it.”

This week the Leopards will host Class 6A-West team the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field on Friday, September 13, 2019. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Both the Leopards and Wolves are coming off wins in Week 1. The Wolves defeated their Garland County rival the Lakeside Rams 49-21 on Thursday, September 5.

In their Week 1 matchup, the Wolves had a total of 50 plays, 16 first downs and had possession of the ball for 25 minutes and 57 seconds. The Wolves junior quarterback Layne Warrick had three completions on five pass attempts for 80 yards and had 12 carries for 120 yards with one rushing touchdown. The Wolves seven touchdowns against the Rams were all on the ground. Sophomores Owen Miller and Tevin Woodley each had three touchdowns apiece. Miller had 12 carries for 90 yards while Woodley led the Wolves in rushing with 15 carries and 155. In total, the Wolves had a total of 466 yards, 386 rush yards and 80 passing yards.

Defensively, the Wolves held the Rams to 374 total yards, 84 rush yards and 290 passing yards, and two touchdowns. The Wolves held the Rams quarterback to 16 completions on 34 attempts and two passing touchdowns. The Wolves defense had a total 57 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery. This season, the Wolves are picked to finish sixth in the 6A-West by Hooten’s.

The Leopards were able to get the win over Glen Rose in Week 1 mostly in part to the defense. “Our defense played extremely well,” Coach Plumlee said after the Leopards win. The Leopards defense was able to hold the Beavers to one touchdown and 255 total yards, 69 rushing yards and 186 passing yards. The Leopards defense had 56 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

On offense, the Leopards two quarterbacks combined for 15 yards. Junior Braxton Allen had two completions on three passes for six yards and one touchdown while freshman Cedric Simmons had one completion on one attempt for nine yards. Both quarterbacks took to the ground, Simmons led the rush game with 13 carries for 107 yards. Allen had three carries for 18 yards. Also coming up big for the Leopards run game was junior Kieth Caradine. Caradine had five carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Marquez “Bud” Johnson had nine carries for 40 yards while junior Jacobe Hart had four carries for 35 yards. Receiving for the Leopards was junior Malaki Asher and junior Dante Reed. Asher had two receptions for six yards and one touchdown while Reed had one reception for nine yards. This season the Leopards are picked to finish sixth in the 7-4A Conference.

In their game last season, the Wolves defeated the Leopards 56-10. The Wolves had two passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. The Wolves had a total of 425 yards with 114 passing yards and 311 rushing yards. The Wolves went on to finish the season 5-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The Wolves finished sixth in their conference and had a playoff berth. The Wolves lost in the first round of the playoffs to Jonesboro 74-44.

The Leopards finished the 2018 season winless. The Leopards finished seventh in their conference and missed the playoffs. The Leopards are looking to turn things around this season and have gained momentum in winning their first game. The Leopards look to continue that momentum this Friday against Lake Hamilton.