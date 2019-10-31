Preparing for Courthouse Christmas Festivities

Preparing for a special Hallmark Christmas in Malvern, the Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee met Monday, October 28, 2019 at the City of Malvern Mayor's office for the upcoming Christmas on the Courthouse Square 2019. For several months the committee has worked hard to make productive decisions in preparation for one of the most exciting Christmas holiday seasons for all communities of Hot Spring County. The committee also has received donations from several sponsors for Christmas decorations to display at the courthouse. Christmas on the Square will take place after the Christmas Parade on December 12, with an official lighting ceremony beginning at 8 p.m.

