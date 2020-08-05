Preston discusses unemployment fraud; COVID-19 deaths up 15, cases rise by 784

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston discussed unemployment fraud during the daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Hutchinson held up a letter he received showing someone had filed for unemployment in his name. Several of the cabinet secretaries have also had it filed in their names.

“It can literally happen to anyone,” Preston said.

Currently, there are 27,000 pandemic unemployment assistance claims and 10,000 unemployment insurance claims frozen while under investigation for fraud.

A letter is being sent to all claimants under investigation. They will be directed to go to a location set up in their area to prove their identity to clear the claim. If someone receives the letter and the claim is fraudulent, they can email adws.internalaudit@arkansas.gov, call 501-682-1058 or fill out a form at www.dws.arkansas.gov. If a person calls and the lines are busy, they should leave a message. Read more in Wednesdays August 5 MDR newspaper edition.