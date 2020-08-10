Public hearing on bond issue set tonight

Before tonight's Malvern City Council meeting, there will be a public hearing on the bond issue via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online. The public may access participation through the Teamup web app. Comments will need to be made through the Teamup web app link:

https://bit.ly/2WRyxot.

The public can visit the city of Malvern website at www.malvernar.gov and Facebook page for updates and to find the link to tune in online during the meeting.

The Malvern City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

The council met for its monthly agenda meeting Monday Aug. 3 via teleconference through the Teamup Microsoft web app online to utilize communication with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon at Malvern Water Works board room. The council voted to include a resolution pertaining to an unsafe structure on 530 McHenry Street.

The council also voted to include the bond issue and sales tax pertaining to start phase one of a Street Improvement Plan, building a new Malvern Fire Station-North on Moline Street and remodeling the Fred’s building for a new Malvern Police Station on 110 N Main that will also house a new meeting space for the City Council and the Arkansas State Police Department headquarters.