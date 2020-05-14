Puckett picked for 2019-2020 Basketball All-Stars team
The Arkansas Activities Association released its 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list Thursday.
Of the athletes selected, Poyen senior Kyla Puckett was named to the West Team. During the 2019-2020 season, Puckett averaged 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots a game. “I have told her several times that she could be a Division 1 basketball player,” said Poyen girls basketball coach Mickey Shaffer. “Class 2A schools don’t produce athletes like her very often.” Pucket also earned 2A-5 All-Conference honors for the 2019-2020 season. “She was voted as the team captain this year and really developed into a good leader,” Shaffer said.
The 2020 All-Star game were scheduled for June 26-27 but were canceled due to COVID-19. Joey C. Walter Deputy Executive Director of the AAA said in a release announcing the 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list, “Over the last few weeks ballots went out to the AHSCA membership to select All-Star basketball coaches. The elected East and West AHSCA All-Star basketball staffs selected their All-Star teams in Zoom meetings Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Star basketball coaches and student athletes.”
The 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list are as follows:
East Girls
Shy Christopher, Cabot
Sierra Williams, Cave City
Jadah Pickens, Conway
Elaijha Brown, Earle
Caroline Citty, Harding Academy
Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie
Destiny Salary, Jonesboro
Anna Grace Freeman, Mountain Home
Elauna Eaton, Nettleton
Jazzlyn Coleman Northside, Fort Smith
Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy
Lucy Holland, Quitman
Reece Gardner, Southside, Batesville
Keyaira Moore, Viola
Alex Southerland, West Side, Greers Ferry
Natasia Oliver, Nettleton MANAGER
Jason Smith, Nettleton HEAD COACH
Rusty Garner, Harding Academy
Jason Hughes, Viola
Becky Yarbrough, Star City
West Girls
Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville
Payton Rucker, Charleston
Makenna Vanzant, Farmington
Coriah Beck, Fayetteville
Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville
Jaelin Glass, Greenwood
Marion Groberg, Harrison
GiGi Davis, Kirby
Adi Harmon, Kirby
Chloe Porter, Lakeside, Hot Springs
Lakyn Sanders, Lamar
Sierra Lamb, Lavaca
Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian
Kyla Puckett, Poyen
Paige Kelley, Vilonia
Mckenzie Jones, Kirby MANAGER
Robert Tucker, Kirby HEAD COACH
Heath Neal, Pea Ridge
Clay Reeves, Greenwood
Vic Rimmer, Fayetteville
East Boys
Jacob Grady, Bradford
Brandon Bonner, Clarendon
Caleb London, Conway
Zane Butler, Greene County Tech
Justus Cooper, Izard County
Davonte Davis, Jacksonville
Daley Balew, Manila
Detrick Reeves, Marion
Shannon Strickland, Monticello
Jaylin Williams, Northside, Fort Smith
Freddy Hicks, Searcy
Ben Turner, Trumann
Ethan Jones, White County Central
Chris Moore, West Memphis
Riley Felkins, West Side, Greers Ferry
Derrian Ford, Magnolia MANAGER
Salty Longing, Conway HEAD COACH
Marcus Brown, West Memphis
Ben Lindsey, Magnolia
Hunter Robinson, Rivercrest
West Boys
Cejay Mann ,Alma
Sam Smith, Arkadelphia
Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown
AJ Taylor, Bradley
Mitchel Keezer, County Line
Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star
Kevonte Davis, England
Lawson Jenkins, Har-Ber
Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs
Ethan Dorrough, Ozark
Kade Mainhart, Pottsville
Elliot Paschal, Rogers
Taelon Peter, Russellville
Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan
Payton Brown, Waldron
Trey Allen, Russellville MANAGER
Kyle Pennington, Russellville HEAD COACH
Josh Brown, Waldron
Joe Brunson, County Line
Brad Johnson, Ozark
Category: