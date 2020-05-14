Puckett picked for 2019-2020 Basketball All-Stars team

The Arkansas Activities Association released its 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list Thursday.

Of the athletes selected, Poyen senior Kyla Puckett was named to the West Team. During the 2019-2020 season, Puckett averaged 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.6 blocked shots a game. “I have told her several times that she could be a Division 1 basketball player,” said Poyen girls basketball coach Mickey Shaffer. “Class 2A schools don’t produce athletes like her very often.” Pucket also earned 2A-5 All-Conference honors for the 2019-2020 season. “She was voted as the team captain this year and really developed into a good leader,” Shaffer said.

The 2020 All-Star game were scheduled for June 26-27 but were canceled due to COVID-19. Joey C. Walter Deputy Executive Director of the AAA said in a release announcing the 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list, “Over the last few weeks ballots went out to the AHSCA membership to select All-Star basketball coaches. The elected East and West AHSCA All-Star basketball staffs selected their All-Star teams in Zoom meetings Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Star basketball coaches and student athletes.”

The 2020 Basketball All-Star Coaches and Teams list are as follows:

East Girls

Shy Christopher, Cabot

Sierra Williams, Cave City

Jadah Pickens, Conway

Elaijha Brown, Earle

Caroline Citty, Harding Academy

Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie

Destiny Salary, Jonesboro

Anna Grace Freeman, Mountain Home

Elauna Eaton, Nettleton

Jazzlyn Coleman Northside, Fort Smith

Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy

Lucy Holland, Quitman

Reece Gardner, Southside, Batesville

Keyaira Moore, Viola

Alex Southerland, West Side, Greers Ferry

Natasia Oliver, Nettleton MANAGER

Jason Smith, Nettleton HEAD COACH

Rusty Garner, Harding Academy

Jason Hughes, Viola

Becky Yarbrough, Star City

West Girls

Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville

Payton Rucker, Charleston

Makenna Vanzant, Farmington

Coriah Beck, Fayetteville

Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville

Jaelin Glass, Greenwood

Marion Groberg, Harrison

GiGi Davis, Kirby

Adi Harmon, Kirby

Chloe Porter, Lakeside, Hot Springs

Lakyn Sanders, Lamar

Sierra Lamb, Lavaca

Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian

Kyla Puckett, Poyen

Paige Kelley, Vilonia

Mckenzie Jones, Kirby MANAGER

Robert Tucker, Kirby HEAD COACH

Heath Neal, Pea Ridge

Clay Reeves, Greenwood

Vic Rimmer, Fayetteville

East Boys

Jacob Grady, Bradford

Brandon Bonner, Clarendon

Caleb London, Conway

Zane Butler, Greene County Tech

Justus Cooper, Izard County

Davonte Davis, Jacksonville

Daley Balew, Manila

Detrick Reeves, Marion

Shannon Strickland, Monticello

Jaylin Williams, Northside, Fort Smith

Freddy Hicks, Searcy

Ben Turner, Trumann

Ethan Jones, White County Central

Chris Moore, West Memphis

Riley Felkins, West Side, Greers Ferry

Derrian Ford, Magnolia MANAGER

Salty Longing, Conway HEAD COACH

Marcus Brown, West Memphis

Ben Lindsey, Magnolia

Hunter Robinson, Rivercrest

West Boys

Cejay Mann ,Alma

Sam Smith, Arkadelphia

Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown

AJ Taylor, Bradley

Mitchel Keezer, County Line

Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star

Kevonte Davis, England

Lawson Jenkins, Har-Ber

Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs

Ethan Dorrough, Ozark

Kade Mainhart, Pottsville

Elliot Paschal, Rogers

Taelon Peter, Russellville

Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan

Payton Brown, Waldron

Trey Allen, Russellville MANAGER

Kyle Pennington, Russellville HEAD COACH

Josh Brown, Waldron

Joe Brunson, County Line

Brad Johnson, Ozark