Quorum Court meets for its regular monthly meeting

The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the HSC Courthouse Courtroom.

AGENDA—Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton called the meeting to order with the invocation by Justice Andrew Daily, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Justice Gerald Black. Roll call was conducted by Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette for the Justices. Thornton welcomed all of those in attendance and thanked them for taking out the time to attend. First order of business was the approval of minutes held at the October 8, 2019 meeting. A correction was made in the minutes of the October 8, 2019 meeting and was approved by the Justices.

