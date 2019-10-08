Racers compete in Ouachita River Challenge

Participants from all over Arkansas and the United States competed in the Ouachita River Challenge, sponsored by Arkansas Getting Everyone Outside (AGEO) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at White Water Park in Malvern.

Racers began the race at Remmel Dam and kayaked down the Ouachita River to White Water Park. From there, racers mounted bicycles for a 20K out and back bike ride. After the bike ride racers then finished the race with a 5K run.

Those competing in the race could race as an individual or as a team. The overall finisher of the race was Zach Haugh. Haugh finished with a time of 2:18.40. The first place team finishers were Col. Pat Daniel, Sean Fryar, and Allen Douglas who finished with a time of 2:32.29.

The next AGEO race will be the Dam Mountain Trail 10K and Horseshoe Mountain 5K at Lake Catherine State Park in March 2020.