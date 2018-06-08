Rangers have perfect season

The Malvern Youth Baseball Cal Ripken League team the Rangers, sponsored by City Termite and Pest Control, pose with their championship rings after being named champions for the eight and under pitching machine league. The Rangers went undefeated with an 11-0 season.

Pictured L to R top row: Manager Andrew Jobe, Coach Bart Herrington, Coach Jacob Harlan, and Coach Daniel Kizziar. Middle Row: Jaxson Long, Tristen Christopher, Zaden Perryman, Aiden Herrington, and Will Kizzia. Bottom Row: Carson Looney, Ritter Jobe, Korbin Henson, Wyatt Herrington, Bentley Harlan, and Riley Petty.