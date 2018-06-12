Razorbacks are headed to Omaha

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team is headed to Omaha for the College World Series. The Hogs will face Texas in the first game of the College World Series.

After being tied 1-1 in a best of three with South Carolina, the Razorbacks got the win 14-4 on Monday, June 11, 2018 in the NCAA Super Regional at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

Pick up a Tuesday, June 12 edition of the Malvern Daily Record to see the rest of this story or purchase an online edition to the MDR.