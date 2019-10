The READ Program will be offering a Laubach Tutor Training Workshop on Tuesday, October 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1420 Potts Street (across from the Malvern Police Department).

A light lunch and all supplies will be provided

To register or for information call the READ office at (501) 229-1686 or Vickie at (501) 304-1289.