Recent blood drive a huge success

A successful turnout of 19 donors exceeded expectations during a 4-hour blood drive event hosted by the Arkansas Blood Institute at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County hospital in Malvern on July 22. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors gave blood in the Bloodmobile at the parking lot in the front entrance of the BHMC-HSC hospital. Read more in Fridays July 31 MDR newspaper edition.