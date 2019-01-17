Remmel Dam set to release higher volume of water

Entergy Arkansas announced that beginning on Friday, January 18, 2019, the speed of which water will be released from Remmel Dam will increase significantly.

Typically, the release rate, or cfs (cubic feet per second), for the month of January, is 300. From January 18, until January 24, 2019, the release will increase to more than 6000 cfs 24 hours a day.

Entergy Arkansas warns that with this temporary release change, those planning to launch from Remmel Dam, should use extreme caution.

Remmel Dam is located on the Ouachita River at Jones Mills. The dam was the first of its size to be built on the Ouachita River. Construction of the dam began in May 1923, and finished in December 1924. The total cost of the project was $2,142,000.

Remmel Dam, along with Blakely Mountain Dam and Carpenter Dam, provides electricity for Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.