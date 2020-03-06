Restaurant owner responds to inspection reports

Employees with the Arkansas Department of Health are responsible for inspecting all food establishments across the state to ensure that the businesses are following ADH rules and regulations.

A local restaurant, El Parian located at 823 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Malvern, had several violations reported during its past inspections.

In 2020, the restaurant has undergone three inspections.

A routine inspection was conducted on Feb. 20 and 11 observations were noted.

During a follow-up inspection on Feb. 26, an inspector noted these concerns:

•A large bucket of salsa was sitting out on the front preparation table and not being maintained at proper cold holding temperature. All cold holding items shall be maintained at 41 degrees or below. The bucket of salsa should be kept in a cold holding unit.

•A pan of rice was sitting on the shelf under the prep line and was not being maintained at proper hot holding temperature. All hot holding items shall be maintained at 135 degrees or above at all times. The rice should be reheated to at least 165 degrees and then maintained at 135 degrees. The rice should be kept in the hot holding unit to make sure it is maintained at proper temperature.

•Employees did not wash hands before putting on gloves. Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks, and before putting new gloves on. Corrected: The employee washed hands and put new gloves on before handling any more ready to eat foods.

•Employees where observed handling ready to eat foods with their bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Employees should were gloves from now on when handling ready to eat foods.

•An employee was observed handling dirty dishes with gloves on and then handled clean dishes after they came out of the dish machine with the same gloves on. If used single-use gloves shall be used for only one task such as working with Ready-to-eat food or with raw animal food, used for no other purpose, and discarded when damaged or soiled, or when interruptions occur in the operation. Employees should remove gloves and wash hands before handling the clean dishes.

Another inspection was also completed Tuesday. These issues were reported:

•The dish machine is not providing the proper amount of sanitizing solution to properly sanitize dishes. A dish machine shall provide the proper amount of sanitizing solution to sanitize dishes. Corrected: A new container of sanitizing solution was added to the dish machine and it started providing the proper amount of sanitizing solution.

•The hand wash sink in the kitchen area did not have any hand soap at it. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand washing sink. Corrected. Hand soap was placed at the hand sink.

•Employee did not wash their hands for the proper amount of time and did not use soap when washing their hands. Corrected: Proper hand washing procedures were discussed with the employees.

The owner of the restaurant, Omar Diaz, said concerns have been addressed and corrected.

“I take pride in bringing a quality experience to our hometown. I am addressing concerns and personally meeting with my kitchen staff to make sure that the best quality product is set forth. If you have any problems with your quality of service or concerns while you visit our restaurant, please do not hesitate to notify me,” Diaz said.