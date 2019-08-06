Rimmer explains art to Kiwanians

The Malvern Area Kiwanis heard from Brandon Rimmer, program chair of the Ouachita River Art Guild of Hot Spring County, during their weekly meeting on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Rimmer began by explaining how the Ouachita River Art Guild of Hot Spring County was formed. In 2018, Clare Graham, Gretchen Ritchey, and Danna Carver came up with the idea that the community needed some kind of art program. The three first created the Sketch Club that meets at the library once a month. The three then thought they needed more to build up the arts in the community. They then decided to form the Ouachita River Art Guild. In January of 2019, the three held their first meeting. In February, they held their first official meeting. “We’re a newly formed group,” Rimmer said, “about 7 months old now.” Rimmer then moved on to explain the mission of the Ouachita River Art Guild of Hot Spring County. The goal of the guild is to bring the arts to the community and have people interested in the arts.

Read more from this story in Tuesday's August 6, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.