Rison man killed in Malvern accident

A Rison man was killed during an accident at about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 270.

Phillip Petray, 74, of Malvern, was traveling westbound on Highway 270 in a 2004 Mercedes-Benz when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane striking Thomas Mullikin, 74, of Rison, and David Roberts, 72, of Star City. Both Mullikin and Roberts were riding motorcycles, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Roberts and Petray were injured during the accident.