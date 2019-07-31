RJN Group conducting smoke testing for Malvern sewer lines for City of Malvern

This week, July 29 through August 2, 2019, RJN Group Inc., Engineering Infrastructure for Tomorrow will be conducting smoke testing on sewer lines for the city of Malvern residences. According to David Coston, General Manager at Malvern Water Works, testing areas this week in Malvern will take place at locations —North W. Mill Street, South Apollo Street, East Main Street and West Dyer Street.

Notices will be placed on doors of residents while testing is conducting in general areas of Malvern. These tests are to help the Malvern Water Works crew, who are licensed employees to repair any issues with sewer lines. Coston said, RJN Group is expected to be testing for the next two months in the city of Malvern.

These tests may involve blowing harmless “smoke” into the sewer to find where unwanted storm water enters the sewer. As a result, residents may see “smoke” coming from roof vents, building foundations, manhole covers and various other areas. This is normal and not a cause for alarm. Smoke testing can be performed to determine the sources of excess inflow.

RJN Group Inc., is an employee-owned firmed focused on providing cost-effective and innovative engineering solutions.

For any questions, concerns or need additional information, please contact the Malvern Water Works office at 501-332-3634.