Roads, jail housing on agenda for Oct. Quorum Court meeting

The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to discuss an ordinance with two items. Justice of the Peace Brian Coston said they placed both items on the same ordinance to save money.

The first item referred to an appropriation of $200,000 from the unappropriated road funds to the appropriated road funds for asphalt and repairs. This money was raised by the one cent sales tax for road improvements and is needed for asphalt and repairs.

The other item referred to an appropriation of $45,000 to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office for other agency housing for female prisoners.

The ordinance was given a due pass in committee and will be voted on in the next Quorum Court meeting.

The Quorum Court also discussed plans to install LED lights in the courthouse, the annex, the jail, the election office and both road departments.

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton said they originally planned to get help from the Ouachita River Unit to install the lights, but he was told this was not possible. One contractor offered to do the work for $45 an hour, said Thornton, which is much less than what an electrician would charge.

Read more from this story in Thursday's September 26, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.