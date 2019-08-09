Rockport Masonic Lodge donates to Heroes Behind The Line

Heroes Behind the Line is a nonprofit organization fighting for first responders. The organization helps first responders acquire the necessary training to deal with stress and trauma of their job to prevent PTSD.

The goals of the organization include getting laws passed for first responders that include PTSD under the current Worker’s Comp and Disability laws, helping to pay for first responders treatments and training, building a solid and effective Peer Support Group program, and a hotline for first responders which would be answered by first responders.

Heroes Behind The Line is currently seeking partnerships and donations to be used in accomplishing its goals. For more information or to donate to the Heroes Behind The Line email heroesbehindtheline@yahoo.com or call Cody Jones at (501) 317-7457 or Travis Browning at (870) 917-4367.