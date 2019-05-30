Rockport Mayor resigns

Don Robinson, submitted his resignation as mayor of Rockport on Wednesday, May 22, following the city’s regular city council meeting on Tuesday. According to acting mayor Ruth Anne Crites, Robinson’s resignation letter cited, “personal and health issues,” as his reasons for stepping down from office, an office Robinson held since January 1, 2019.

The next step for the city council members will be to determine how to fill the vacant office of mayor. Crites stated that the council will make decisions during the next city council meeting.

The options include the appointment of Crites as mayor, if she does not accept, then there is the possibility of holding a special election.