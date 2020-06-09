Rockport officers investigate stabbing

During an altercation Thursday afternoon near Shell in Rockport, a person was stabbed multiple times.

The person allegedly responsible for the stabbing was arrested and faces a charge of first degree battery, according to Rockport Police Chief Shane Davis.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment and was later released with injuries that are not life threatening.

The name of both the victim and the suspect have not been released and the incident is still under investigation, Davis added.