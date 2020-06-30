Rook leads Warriors defense to 2-1 victory against Cardinals

DONALDSON — Despite severe weather conditions occurring on Friday, the Ouachita Warriors were able to secure victory against the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals 2-1 during Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition at Warrior Field.

The Warriors maintained the lead through five innings to be victorious and avenge their June 16 loss to the Cardinals to split their two-game series meeting for Sr. Babe Ruth League play.

Defensively, the Warriors held the Cardinals scoreless through the fourth inning behind productive pitching from Hunter Rook as the winning pitcher. Rook gave up one run on two hits, stuck out seven batters and threw 55 strikes during five innings of work from the mound. As a team, the Warriors allowed the Cardinals one run on two hits with no errors.

The Cardinals held the Warriors scoreless in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Offensively, the Warriors sparked in the second inning to score two runs and led the Cardinals 2-0 through the fourth inning. The Cardinals recorded their lone run in the fifth inning to trail 2-1, but the Warriors went on to seize victory.

For the game, the Warriors outscored the Cardinals by one run and tallied four hits to win the batting battle against a good Harmony Grove team.

Warriors’ Rook, Riley Adams (double), Bradley Abernathy, and Kaden Fulmer each collected one hit apiece to lead Ouachita at the plate. Adams and Rook each scored a run for trips to score across home plate. Abernathy drove in a run for a RBI.

The Warriors have won back-to-back games and will take their momentum on the road today to face the Arkadelphia Badgers at Youth Sports Complex. Arkadelphia defeated Ouachita 14-3 in their first meeting in league play on June 12 at Warrior Field.

Ouachita (2-3 overall) hopes to avenge their loss from their first battle against the Badgers to stay on the winning trail for the team’s third consecutive victory during Sr. Babe Ruth League baseball action.