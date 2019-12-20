Rotary Club pecans still available

The Malvern Rotary Club is offering the remaining one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves for $12 each.

To purchase pecans, contact Christie Chandler at Country Garden Florist at (501) 337-0106 or visit Country Garden Florist at 208 South Main Street in Malvern. Pecans are also available the Farmers Bank and Trust (East Page Branch) in Malvern, Malvern National Bank (Main Branch), and Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Malvern.

All proceeds support the Malvern Rotary Club, its scholarship programs and other work the organization.