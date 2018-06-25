Routine Bridge Inspection Requires Temporary Lane Closures on I-30 & Hwy 67

HOT SPRING COUNTY – A routine bridge inspection requires temporary lane closures on the Interstate 30 Ouachita River Bridges, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the following lanes on Tuesday, June 26 between mile markers 96 and 98:

Outside Westbound lane from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Outside Eastbound lane from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Weather permitting, crews will alternate closures of the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 67 over the Ouachita River in Malvern from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28.

Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.