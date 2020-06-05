Running to motivate: Veteran to visit Malvern Saturday

Gulf War Combat Veteran Nathaniel Thomas from La Grange, is trying to make a difference while spreading joy and positivity to uplift the spirits of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is running all over Arkansas with the U.S. flag to encourage and motivate everyone to stay strong and positive during this pandemic.

"It was placed on my heart on March 11th, when the first case hit Pine Bluff. After the town hall meeting to alert the citizens, it was placed on my heart to devote on this journey until we have defeated this virus," Thomas said.

Thomas has run in several places across Arkansas from West Memphis, Little Rock, Conway and Stuttgart hoping to bring inspiration of encouragement.

Thomas will journey to Malvern Saturday. He plans to run with the U.S. flag from the Walmart parking lot into downtown around noon, he said.

In each place he visits, he runs through areas where businesses are located.

Thomas will be running through a different town every Saturday averaging a 10 to 15 mile-run with "Ol Glory" raised high and saluting every vehicle along the way with a simple message," Stay Strong."

Thomas owns a gym and is a fitness trainer to help people with exercising and staying in shape.

He loved serving the country and feels it is important to spread positive energy of hope until the pandemic is over.

"I just want to do my part and hope to touch hearts,"he said. "This is a big honor and I'm all about unity and want everyone to know we are all in this together."