Runoff election for Glen Rose School Board Position 5

After polls closed Tuesday on election day for a runoff for Glen Rose School Board Position 5, Michael Wingfield defeated Audrey Spence-Raper 106 to 84 for the unofficial results. Wingfield received the majority of votes from registered voters in Hot Spring County and Saline County. He won by 22 votes to win the runoff election against Spence-Raper after all votes were tallied from both counties.

For voting results in Hot Spring County, Wingfield received 38 early votes, 1 absentee vote, and 23 votes on election day for a total of 64 votes. Spence-Raper received 49 early votes, 1 absentee vote, and 14 votes on election day for a total of 62 votes.

For voting results in Saline County, Winfield received 27 early votes, 2 absentee votes, 15 votes on election day for a total of 44 votes. Spence-Raper received 10 early votes, 3 absentee votes and 7 votes on election day for a total of 20 votes.

The runoff election results will remain unofficial until sometime into next week.

During the 2020 primary elections March 3, Wingfield and Spence-Raper came out on top each receiving more than 30 percent of the votes out of four candidates for Position 5 on the Glen Rose School Board—which led to a runoff election.