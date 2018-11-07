Rushing, Cash, Pilcher victorious in HSC; Hutchinson remains governor; Thurston elected Secretary of State

Sheriff Cash re-elected

Mike Cash (Ind.), sheriff of Hot Spring County, will have the next four years to continue towards achieving the goals that he set for the county two years ago. “I am so thankful to the voters for trusting me as sheriff for the next four years. It has been an honor serving the residents of Hot Spring County the past two years. I appreciate the opportunity to return to office,” said Cash.

Pilcher elected as Circuit Clerk

In one of the anticipated races this election year in Hot Spring County, the office of HSC Circuit Clerk received increased voter attention.

A total of 8,612 ballots were cast. Of that total, Theresa Pilcher (Rep), HSC Deputy Clerk, won the office with 57 percent of the votes, or a total of 4,967. Brandi Lingo (Dem.), earned 43 percent of the votes with a close 3,745.

Rushing wins third term

Republican Laurie Rushing was elected to a third term as Arkansas State District 26 Representative on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

In Hot Spring County Rushing had 58.69 percent (3748) of the votes to Democratic nominee Alan Hughes’s 41.31 percent (2638).

Rushing also was victorious in Garland County. District 26 takes in a section of Garland County as well as Hot Spring County.

John Thurston wins Secretary of State race

John Thurston, Current Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, Has Won the Seat for Arkansas Secretary of State, Defeating Democrat Opponent, Susan Inman

GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson wins re-election

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson won re-election in Arkansas on Tuesday, defeating a long-shot Democratic rival who targeted the incumbent over the state's Medicaid work requirement.

Find more from these candidates in Wednesday's MDR.