Rushing eligible for re-election

On Friday, November 2, 2018, Hot Spring County Circuit Court Judge Chris E Williams declared that District 26 Representative Laurie Rushing was eligible to run for re-election in the November 6 election and that all votes cast for her shall be counted.

“I am grateful for the outcome, I was always confident. I never had a doubt, I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong. I knew that I had always been a resident of District 26,” Rushing said after court. “I appreciate all the voters of Hot Spring County and Garland County and look forward to Tuesday’s vote. I do feel like the court ruled in the right way.”

The case began when a lawsuit filed on October 29 by five Hot Spring County residents alleged that Rushing did not reside in the district she represented, making her ineligible to run for re-election, seeking to disregard any votes cast in her favor.

The hearing began Friday morning with a motion to dismiss the case, presented by Rushing’s attorney Clint Lancaster with The Lancaster Law Firm, PLLC.

Both sides argued the legitimacy of the hearing and gave examples to support their arguments.

After hearing all the testimonies and arguments, Williams ruled that Rushing had followed the rules set forth by the Supreme Court in determining residency. He also stated that Rushing must amend her campaign filings to reflect her new address.

