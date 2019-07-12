Ruth Ann Crites: Newly appointed Rockport Mayor

Newly appointed Rockport Mayor Ruth Ann Crites has made the transition from Ward 2, Position 1 of the Rockport City Council to fulfilling the role of mayor duties since May 21, 2019. Crites has been mayor for two month's since the resignation of former Rockport Mayor Don Robinson back in May 2019.

Crites is very familiar with the Rockport community as a longtime Rockport City Council member for 20 years and vice mayor the last six years. She has lived in Rockport since 1997. She knows how city government is structured and aims to impact as many needs for all the citizens to benefit from the community for growth and improvement. She's stated about how challenging its going to be as mayor, but focuses on being a strong leader for the community.

"It's a big transition and responsibility, but all of the Council members and [Rockport] Police Department have really been helpful to me. I've been retired and its a little hard to put in extra hours. I just got a lot to learn," Crites said.

She has several important objectives and projects in place that will hopefully impact the Rockport community. As Rockport mayor, Crites hopes to get more businesses developed in Rockport and work with the City of Malvern to accomplish all the objectives she has in mind.

Crites is a volunteer pink lady at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County one day out of the week, on Thursdays [8 a.m. to 12 noon]. She's treasurer of the Rockport/Mt. Willow Volunteer Fire Department and attends Butterfield Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves on the building committee.

Crites said the Rockport City Council is currently in the process of fulfilling her position of Ward 2, Position 1 since she's been appointed mayor.

Rockport City Council will hold its regular monthly council meeting Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5 p.m., at Rockport City Hall. Rockport City Council meets for its agenda meeting every second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. and the third Tuesday for its council meeting at 5 p.m., at Rockport City Hall.