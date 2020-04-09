School districts still deciding plans for prom, graduation

Monday, Gov. Hutchinson announced that schools around the state would remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester. The announcement left many in Hot Spring County wondering about prom and graduation for area schools.

With things constantly changing, many schools are still deciding on possible dates to reschedule the events or to even hold them at all, according to district officials.

Magnet Cove High School Principal Jeff Eskola said Tuesday in a press release that the district has decided to tentatively reschedule both prom and graduation. Magnet Cove has rescheduled prom for June 19 at Family Farm. Graduation is tentatively rescheduled for July 10 at the Magnet Cove arena.

“Please understand that we receive new information and guidance regarding COVID-19 from our government every day and the situation remains fluid and can change from one day to the next. We understand that both of these events require planning and we will do everything we can to keep you updated as frequently as possible,” Eskola said in the release.

Malvern Superintendent Brian Golden said that there are plans to do a graduation but that they aren’t sure of a possible date yet.

Poyen Superintendent Ronnie Kissire said that staff is in communication with the seniors to get their ideas.

“Along those same lines we do not have a plan for prom other than postponing until we see if holding it is an option in the future,” Kissire said.

The Ouachita School District has canceled both events for the time being.

“Our plan is to have a graduation ceremony as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Larry Newsom.

Susan Kissire, superintendent at Bismarck School District, said that district officials have not made a decision yet and will make a decision based on the governor’s mandates for social distancing and the CDC’s guidelines.

The Malvern Daily Record will continue to provide updates on area schools as more information becomes available along with reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.