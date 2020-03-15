Schools announce closures beginning Monday

At the direction of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, schools across Hot Spring County will be closed beginning Monday through the next two weeks.

“We think this is prudent at this time to make this call,” Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said in a press conference today. “It’s a very tough call to make because we know students depend on so many things for their care and education in their local schools.”

Information about how students can complete alternative method of instruction, AMI, is available on the various school districts’ websites and social media pages.

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County have also announced that the club will be closed per the policy to keep the same school scheduled as Malvern Public Schools.

Arkansas has reported 16 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four since Saturday.

Officials expect the state’s testing capabilities to increase to 440 per day by the end of next week, Hutchinson said. The Arkansas Department of Health can currently perform up to 40 tests per day.