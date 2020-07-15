Search underway for victim of "possible drowning"

After an incident Monday afternoon on the Ouachita River, local first responders have been searching for the victim of a “possible drowning,” according to an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesperson.

Randy Zellers, assistance chief of communication for the AGFC, said a person was spending time on the river with friends near the Interstate 30 bridge. The individual was on an inner tube and flipped off.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, first responders have not been able to recover the victim, Zeller added.

Wildlife officers contacted representative with Entergy Arkansas and the Army Corps of Engineers to reduce flow of the river, so the search could continue, Zellers said.

Wildlife officers along with Arkansas State Police and the Malvern Fire Department have been taking part in the search.