Second inmate at Ouachita River Correction Unit dies from COVID-19

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, an inmate from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit died Monday at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.

The inmate was reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms, according to a news release.

The individual was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder, according to Cindy Murphy, communications director for ADC.

This was the second inmate from the unit to die of COVID-19.

The first inmate, also the first death reported in Hot Spring County, died July 2.

He was in his early 70s as well and and serving a sentence for sexual assault, Murphy said.

According to the latest information, there have been 1,162 positive case of COVID-19 reported at the unit and 369 individuals have recovered.