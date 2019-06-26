Second public meeting on DeGray Lake scheduled for Thursday

The second of two public meetings being held by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on DeGray Lake will be from 6 to 8 p.m., June 27 at the Arkadelphia Parks and Recreation Department at 2555 Twin Rivers Drive in Arkadelphia.

The AGFC is currently reviewing and updating its management plan for the lake, which was last revised in 2013. The first meeting, held June 20 at the same location, had 51 attendees from the public who offered input into the new fishery management plan.

Fisheries managers gave presentations on the status of the lake’s fishery and all attendees were able to work in small groups to record topics they felt were important for biologists to consider in the next fishery management plan.

AGFC staff have compiled the findings from the first meeting and will present them to all interested members of the public at the June 27th meeting. Following that presentation, the meeting will adjourn and attendees still have time to visit further with AGFC staff.

For more information about the meeting, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Hot Springs Regional Office at 877-525-8606.