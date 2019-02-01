Senior Companion Program members donate to Breath of Life

Area Agency on Aging Senior Companion Program presented donations received during the programs MLK Day of Service to Breath of Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Malvern on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Pictured above is (left to right) Dorothy Brennan, assistant director Senior Companion Program; Lori Voss, Program Coordinator, Senior Companion Program; Beverlyn Williams, Senior Companion Volunteer Coordinator; Pam Robideaux, director Breath of Life Pregnancy Resource Center, and Cynthia Luke, Senior Companion.