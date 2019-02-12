Senior Night recognition 2019 at the Leopard Center

The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards seniors from the basketball team, managers and cheerleaders were recognized with family members and coaches on Senior Night for the final home basketball game on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Leopard Center. The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards were victorious against Hope to conclude the 7-4A Conference season on Senior Night for the hometown hoop fans at the Leopard Center.