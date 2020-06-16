Sex offender arrested, deputies looking for another

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash recently announced that a Level 4 sex offender has been arrested and another Level 3 sex offender is wanted.

Edward Mayberry, a Level 4 sex offender, has been arrested for failure to comply with felony sex offender registration laws, according to Cash.

Mayberry is currently being detained at the Hot Spring County Jail.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, Mayberry has previously been convicted of forgery, carnal abuse, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Deputies are asking for the community’s help to locate another offender.

According to Cash, Daniel Kemp’s whereabouts are unknown. His last known address was in Bismarck off of Redbird Lane.

Kemp has warrants for failure to comply with sex offender registration and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Kemp’s location is encouraged to contact the HSCSO by calling 911 or 501-337-7738.