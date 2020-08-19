Sex offender flees county, sheriff’s office answers nearly 3,000 calls in 3 months

Over the weekend, Gary Randy McClard, a 63-year-old sex offender, was arrested and taken into custody, according to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash.

Cash mentioned, McClard violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor Friday. McClard got away and was found in Clark County and deputies made the arrest Sunday around 3 p.m. HSC deputies were informed of the arrest and met Clark County deputies at the county line where McClard was taken to the HSC jail.

The sheriff’s department has been occupied with several incidents and situations in past months.

In the previous three months (May through July), the HSC Sheriff’s Department has received 2,847 calls — 30.9 calls a day; 159 breaking and entering — theft reports; 210 disturbances — verbal, physical, noise; a total of 465 in-person or phone calls of speaking to an officer; and 146 motor vehicle accidents.

Also for the Criminal Investigations Division, approximately 153 cases were filed or investigated. Read more in Wednesdays August 19 MDR newspaper edition.