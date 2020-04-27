Sheriff: 3 sex offenders to move to area

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash has released a statement notifying residents of Hot Spring County that three level 3 sex offenders are set to move to the area.

These individuals include:

•Chad Everett Blocker(01/05/1984) is described as a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches, approximately 180 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

He will reside at 200 Ranger Rd. in Malvern.

Blocker was convicted of sexual assault in 2007 in a case outside of Hot Spring County.

•Jimmy Doyle Capehart (06/22/1992) is described as a white male, 6-feet, 1-inch, approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He will reside at 2160 New Dixonville Rd. in Malvern.

Capehart was convicted of sexual indecency with a child in 2010 in a non-Hot Spring County case.

•Gary Randy/ Randall McClard (09/11/1955) is described as a white male, 6-feet 2-inches, approximately 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He will reside at 2040 Hickory Grove Rd. in Bismarck.

McClard was convicted of attempt indecency with a child by exposure in 2013 in Texas.

Cash noted that he has no say on the release of prisoners from the Arkansas Department of Correction and the ADC Parole Board makes these decisions.

For more information about sex offenders, residents can contact Detective Jerry Norwood at 501-815-3514, visit the Hot Spring County website or visit ACIC.org.