Shooting leaves one injured

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, a female was shot at a residence on Highway 9 south of Lono at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting, no other details were available as of press time.

To report information about this shooting, call the Sheriff’s Office at (501) 332-3671.