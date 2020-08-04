Shot clock to be added to 2022-2023 basketball season

A shot clock will be implemented for high school girls and boys basketball beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

The Arkansas Activities Association released the results to the 2020-2021 Governing Body ballot where seven proposals were up for approval. The basketball shot clock was proposal number six and passed 183-69.

The proposal stated that boy senior high boys and girls classifications will use a visible 35-second shot clock, as permitted by the National High School Federation. The purpose of the shot clock is to align with national high school basketball playing standards. For full details on all seven proposals visit aractivities.org/proposals