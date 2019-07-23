Showing respect

The flag of the United States has been flying at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens. Stevens was a retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Donald Trump ordered that the United States flag be flown at half-staff until the day of Stephens’ interment at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset of interment day. Flags were also ordered to be flown half-staff at US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

Citizens may lower their flags during this period if they choose.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.