Six Arraigned on Murder charges

Six Malvern men, Terrence Hughes, Duante Weaver, Dale Buckley Jr., Charles George, Korwan Keith, and an unidentified juvenile were in court for arraignment before Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Chris E Williams on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Each was charged with Murder In The First Degree, along with Burglary, Violent Group Activity, and Felony in Presence of a Child.

Williams set each defendant for a callback on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 to review each case before proceeding.

The defendants are charged with a murder that occurred in the 1000 block of Edwards Street in Malvern on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

According to a report from Malvern Police Department the men forced entry into a residence and demanded items from the occupants, at which time a shot was fired by one of the defendants striking the victim in the upper torso. The victim later succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

Of the six men charged in the offense, three were apprehended that evening, two turned themselves in and one was apprehended at a later date in Arkadelphia.