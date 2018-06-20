Sketch Club to meet Thursday

Calling all artist, it’s that time once again. Come draw with fellow artists tomorrow evening.

On Thursday, June 21, 2018 the Sketch Club will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library located at 202 East Third Street in Malvern for its monthly sketching night.

Anyone wanting to sketch and enjoy fellowshipping with other artists is welcome to join the group.

Participates must supply their own materials of their choice. Items will be available for sketching or artists may sketch from a photograph.