Sketch Club to meets on third Thursdays

Calling all artist, it’s that time once again. Come draw with fellow artists on July 19 evening.

On Thursday, June 19, 2018 the Sketch Club will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library located at 202 East Third Street in Malvern for its monthly sketching night.

Anyone wanting to sketch and enjoy fellowshipping with other artists is welcome to join the group.

Participates must supply their own materials of their choice. Items will be available for sketching or artists may sketch from a photograph.

The Sketch Club meets on the third Thursday of each month at the library.

For more information call or text Gretchen at (501) 317-9907.