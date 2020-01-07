Smiths celebrate 50th anniversary

Phil Smith and Lensor Jo Fendley Smith are celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 7, 2020. The couple were married January 7, 1970 in Thomasville, Alabama.

Phil was a young Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton, Missouri. Joe was a young lady for Thomasville, Alabama.

The couple met when Jo was on college break from Auburn visiting her brother in Belton, Missouri. Jo’s brother happened to be Phil’s supervisor and thought the two should meet. Phil and Jo met and the rest is history. They dated, fell in love and married.

Over the next 30 years, Phil and Jo lived in 10 states, three countries, and had one son along with making many memories and friends. Phil’s loving and supportive wife, Jo was beside him every step of the way then, now and always.

After 30 years of service to the United States as Chief Master Sergeant Smith and wife, Jo retired to Phil’s childhood home of Tulip, Arkansas. They bought and operated a local business in Dallas County for the next 10 years then retired a second time.

Phil and Jo stay busy living the country life.

Their son and daughter-in-law have given Phil and Jo two grandsons, Gabriel (4) and Nathaniel (2). They fill Phil and Jo’s life with laughs, smiles, questions and boundless love.

Phil and Jo are loved by many.